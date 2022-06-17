Gunmen kill policeman, set patrol vans ablaze in Enugu

Gunmen have reportedly killed a policeman and set ablaze patrol vehicles in two different police check points in Nsukka axis of Enugu State.

The policeman was said to have been killed in Umanu junction in Nsukka while the police patrol vehicle was set ablaze along Ibeagwa-Ani road in the area.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Friday, in Enugu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said that there was an attack by gunmen but they are yet to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

“Yes, there was an attack on Police Operatives in Nsukka today. But the details are still sketchy. I will communicate you once I get details, please,” he said.

An eyewitness in Umanu junction who pleaded anonymity, narrated that around 6.20 am, residents started hearing sporadic gun shots in the area and that after some minutes the gun shots stopped he saw people rushing to the junction and I joined them only to see a lifeless policeman on the ground.

“I quickly rushed to my doors to ensure that all of them are well locked. I switched off all electric lights in my house and told my wife and children to keep quiet because I thought it was armed robbers,” he said.

Another eye witness who spoke under anonymity said that he was in a commercial bus going to Nkwo Ibeagwa-Ani Market when they sighted police van on fire with five armed men who masked their faces watching the vehicle.

“Our driver quickly reversed and drove to a safer distance where we watched until the gunmen zoomed off shooting sporadically, When we reached the scene of the incident the van has already burnt to ashes, we stopped like other road users for some minutes and continue our journey,”he said.

