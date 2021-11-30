Gunmen kill Policeman, FRSC personnel during robbery in Ekiti

A policeman and a Special Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps have been confirmed dead during a robbery attack on an old generation bank in Aramoko, Ekiti State.

The armed robbers were said to have raided the bank after close of business and opened fire, killing the policeman who was on duty at the time.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, stated that two persons were killed in the attack.

“It was an attempted robbery, but they were repelled. Our men and officers of Rapid Response Squad gave them a hot chase and recovered two vehicles they used for the operation. The policeman they killed was outside the bank while the FRSC Special Marshall was also shot at a distance to the bank.” he said.

He further disclosed that they were on the look out to pin the perpetrators, adding that the police have swung into action and we will make sure that we get to the root of this matter.

A source who requested anonymity told newsmen that the armed robbers stormed the bank through Igede-Ado-Ekiti Road after work had closed, adding they blew the main door to the banking hall with explosives believed to be dynamite to gain access.

According to the source, the gun-wielding robbers had earlier opened fire on a police officer on guard before blowing up the main door.

“The Special Marshall who was in his private vehicle was also not lucky as he ran into the barricade mounted by the armed robbers to prevent access to the area. He was shot and killed on his approach. The effect of the dynamite threw the town into pandemonium as houses and shops in the area were affected,’’ the source said.

As learnt, the armed robbers escaped through the newly-constructed Erijiyan-Ikogosi Road with their loot after the operation which lasted for about 30 minutes.

