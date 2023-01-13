Gunmen kill policeman during Edo train victims’ rescue operations

One of the policemen deployed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, to go after abductors of Edo train attack, DSP Micheal Adams, has been reported to have died during engagement with the gunmen in the forest.

Meanwhile, Adams colleagues rescued two more abductees including the President of the Igueben Area Customary Court, Precious Aigbonoga, from the gunmen in the state.

The Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Chris Nehihkare, confirmed the development on Friday while briefing pressmen in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Nehihkare disclosed that efforts were ongoing by the military agencies to ensure that 11 other abductees left in the den of their abductors.

It would be recalled that the gunmen abducted over 20 passengers at the train station in the Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, while we celebrate rescue of two more victims, we are said to announce that a policeman, DSP Micheal Adams, died during the rescue operation.

The victims were abducted recently while waiting to board a train from the Igueben Station to Warri in nearby Delta State.

