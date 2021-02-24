Gunmen kill policeman, cart away cash during bullion van attack in Delta

No fewer than one policeman was reported to have been killed and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries when some gunmen attacked a bullion van owned by a new generation bank along Ubulu-Okiti in Aniocha South Local Government, Delta State.

Also, the gunmen during the attack unsealed the bullion van and carted away an undisclosed amount of money during an operation that lasted for several minutes in the state.

It was learnt that the affected officers were escorting the van to its destination when their assailants attacked the convoy and overpowered the law enforcement officers during a gun dwell.

The Delta Police Command confirmed the attack in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday and noted that the injured officers had been treated and discharged.

In the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, the command disclosed that manhunts have been launched to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.