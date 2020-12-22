Gunmen kill Policeman, abducts Jigawa ex-council boss daughter, septuagenarian

Scores of gunmen were reported to have killed a Nigerian Police officer and abducted daughter of Maigatari Local Government former chairman, Zainab Isah, and one other person in Jigawa State.

The other victim was identified as a septuagenarian, Ali Dankoli, and was abducted by the gunmen in Bosuwa village, during a raid that lasted for several minutes.

As gathered, the deceased police officer was among the personnel deployed by the District Police Officer (DPO) to the village to foil the kidnap after residents raised the alarm over the abduction.

Confirming the tragedy, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, SP, Abdu Jinjiri, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, said the 25-year-old lady was the daughter of the council ex-chairman, Zakari Isah.

Jinjiri, who did not reveal the name of his colleague, explained that he was killed while trying to prevent the abductors from leaving the community with their victims during the attack.

He said: “The Police in Maigatari LGA received a distress call that some hoodlums numbering about nine with dangerous weapons stormed a village called Bosuwa in Maigatari LGA and took away one Alh. Ali Dankoli 70yrs old and Zainab Isah 25yrs old, members of different families both of Bosuwa village.

“In this regard, the Police rushed to the scene, blocked all the entries and exits of the village, and gave the hoodlums a hot chase. In trying to escape, the hoodlums opened fire on the policemen trying to rescue the captives safely. As a result, one policeman was shot dead”, the police spokesman added.