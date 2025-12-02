Gunmen kill police officer in Jigawa

A violent assault on police personnel has sparked fresh anxiety as gunmen launched a deadly attack that claimed the life of a serving police officer.

The incident, which unfolded during an unexpected overnight raid, left another officer battling for survival after sustaining severe injuries.

Moreover, the attack has deepened fears among residents who said the latest violence shows how emboldened criminal groups have become.

Witnesses explained that the attackers stormed a police divisional officer’s residence in Sujata town, Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State, in the early hours of Monday.

Officers on duty were overpowered during the invasion, resulting in the death of Police Constable Nura Jahun and another officer on guard duty was rushed for medical care following the assault.

Hospital officials at Jahun General Hospital later confirmed that one officer had died from gunshot wounds, while the second officer was still receiving treatment as of Tuesday.

A medical practitioner who attended to the victims described their condition as “deeply troubling”, adding that the surviving officer required further monitoring.

Constable Jahun’s father, Garba Jahun, said his son’s remains had been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

He expressed frustration over the absence of clear information about the attack. “No one has explained what led to the incident,” he said. “We are still waiting for the authorities to tell us what really happened.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Adam, stated that he had not yet been briefed on the circumstances surrounding the killing while adding that a formal update would be provided once the command received a comprehensive report.