Gunmen kill police officer, abduct foreign national in Ekiti

The gunmen operating in Ondo State were said to have extended their operations to the neighbouring state, Ekiti, killing Nigerian Police officer and abducted a foreign national.

During the attack, another foreign national was said to have sustained bullet wounds when the gunmen shot sporadically to ease their abduction exercise.

As learnt, the police officer, who was said to have been assigned to protect the foreign national, was killed by the gunmen to aid their operation along the inter-town road on Friday

The expatriates were said to be contractors handling inter-town road in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, which was under construction to ease vehicular movement within the state.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, Sunday Abutu, disclosed the gunmen killed his colleague and abducted the foreigner.

To ensure the perpetrators were arrested, Abutu said that the police have put machinery in motion to ensure rescue of the abducted expatriate and bring all culprits involved in the killing that occurred to book.