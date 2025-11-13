Gunmen kill police inspector, two vigilantes in Nasarawa

A police officer, Christopher Enoh, and two local vigilante members, Mathew John and Augustine Yusuf, have been confirmed dead after being shot by gunmen during an attack in Agbashi town, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the three victims were pronounced dead by medical personnel at a nearby health facility following gunshot injuries sustained during the attack.

The trio were said to have been on patrol along the Idadu–Agbashi Road when they were ambushed and gunned down by the assailants, who also carted away an AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds of ammunition belonging to the slain police inspector before fleeing into the surrounding bush.

“The attack was sudden and well-coordinated; they struck swiftly and disappeared before reinforcement could arrive,” a source said on Thursday.

The source added that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Agbashi General Hospital mortuary.

Following the incident, the Nasarawa State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators, vowing that they will be apprehended and brought to justice.

A police officer who confirmed the development said, “We will not relent until those behind this heinous act are tracked down and brought to justice.”