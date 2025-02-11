Gunmen kill over 35 villagers in Congo 

Over 35 villagers have been slain by armed militants during an attack on a cluster of villages in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The gunmen killed the villagers after setting their houses ablaze to force the residents out from wherever they may be hiding.

It was learnt that the attack occurred at about 8:00 pm yesterday after the locals returned home from their farms and others.

According to the head of the Djaiba group of villages in Djugu territory, Jean Vianney, on Tuesday, the invasion was carried out by notorious CODECO militants without any interference from the security agencies.

” We have counted more than 35 dead this morning and the search is ongoing. There are people injured, many burnt to death in their homes ”

” The victims are from the Hema community,” Vianney said, adding that Congolese soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers stationed around 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) did not intervene.

However, local civil society leader, Jules Tsuba said 49 bodies had been counted so far on Tuesday morning and that the search was ongoing.

CODECO is one of a myriad of militias fighting over land and resources in east Congo. It has been accused in the past by the United Nations of attacks against other communities including Hema herders that could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.