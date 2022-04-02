Gunmen kill over 15 villagers during attacks across Zamfara

No fewer than 13 people were reported to have been killed by armed bandits that invaded different communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that some of the communities attacked by the armed men were Kadaddaba, Rafin Gero, and Babban Baye.

Attacks on these communities were said to have been carried out during separate invasions of the communities by the armed men in the state.

An indigene of Anka community, Yusuf Anka, told newsmen that no less than fifteen persons were killed in three villages of Anka Local Government.

“15 people were killed on Thursday evening by bandits in three villages, Kaddadaba, Babban Baye, and Rafin Gero. One of the villages is less than five kilometres away from Anka Local Government Headquarters,” he said.

There was also a reported attack on a community under Gummi Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday which he said no fewer than 20 persons were killed.

“Another 20 people were killed by the terrorists in Daki Takwas village early hours of Friday, with hundreds of cattle rustled.”

The Zamfara Command of the Nigerian Police spokesperson, Muhammadu Shehu, confirmed the attacks in Anka Local Government but denied that of Gummi Local Government to newsmen on Saturday.

On Anka attacks, Shehu noted that the invasion started last Thursday and spread to the weekend in the state.

While denying Gunmi attacks, the Police Spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Shehu, said that there was no such incident in Daki Takwas community.

Shehu said, “there was no any incident in Daki Takwas, the village is under Gummi Local Government and there was no attack in the village.”

