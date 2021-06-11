Gunmen kill one student, abduct 10 from Kaduna Poly

At least 10 students and lecturers of Kaduna State-based public polytechnic students have been kidnapped by gunmen who stormed the institution’s facility yesterday night and killed a student.

As stated, the state polytechnic, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, where the incident occurred was said to be located in the old UPE, along Kaduna-Zaria road.

Confirming the incident, the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that aside the abduction and the killing, one student was also badly injured during the attack.

Aruwan, in a statement on Friday morning, stated that the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically while in the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries.

According to the Statement, they were rushed to the hospital for medical attention but Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning while Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment.

It says two lecturers and about eight students were abducted from the institution during the attack.

“The Kaduna State Government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by armed bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday night,” the statement reads.

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed while sending condolences to his family. wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

The statement added that, as at the time of this update, senior government officials and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution. While the public will be updated on further developments.

