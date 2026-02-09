Gunmen kill one resident, abduct eight others in Plateau

Armed men attacked Dogon Ruwa community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing one resident and abducting eight others, including an imam and his assistant.

As learnt, the incident occurred on the outskirts of the village yesterday, as the victims were producing charcoal, a common source of income in the area.

Confirming the attack, a local youth leader, Shapi’i Sambo, said the assailants struck without warning and quickly overpowered the victims.

“The attackers stormed the area while people were processing charcoal and opened fire, killing one person instantly,” Sambo said.

“An imam of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah, Malam Abdulrashid Baduku, his muezzin, and six others were taken away.”

Efforts by villagers to pursue the assailants reportedly failed due to the timing of the attack.

Sambo added that security personnel are already stationed in the area, with additional officers deployed following the incident, and urged residents to remain calm as efforts continue to secure the community.

As of the time of filing this report, the Plateau State Police Command spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, had not issued an official statement regarding the attack.