Gunmen kill Ogun accountant, cart away public funds

The Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and workers were on Wednesday thrown into mourning after armed robbers shot an accountant, Taiwo Oyekanmi, and carted away the government’s funds in Abeokuta, the state capital.

As gathered, the deceased was said to be the Director of Finance at the Governor’s office in Oke-Mosan when he was shot and was later pronounced dead by medical experts in the state.

Before his murder, he had picked up an undisclosed amount of money from a Fidelity bank branch in Abeokuta, and was heading back to the office when he was waylaid by the gunmen who cart away the funds.

Eyewitness narrated that the hooded gunmen, about five of them, intercepted the home-made bullion van while ascending the overhead bridge at Kuto and shot at the accountant.

After shooting Oyekanmi, and others, the gunmen broke open the van bullion van door went away with the government’s money.

Oyekanmi and other aides who sustained gunshot injuries during the attacks were rushed to the State General Hospital, Ijaye, where the accountant was pronounced died.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, who confirmed the incident, stated that manhunt for the perpetrators have started.

He said “This afternoon, the accountant, the Director of Finance with driver and one other person left for Fidelity bank to make some withdrawal, they went homemade bullion van. They were supposed to have a police escort, but for certain reasons, the person was permitted to travel to attend to some issues, so consequently he was not part of the movement to today.

“According to the story, after making the withdrawal, and on their way back to the office, they were accosted. A vehicle blocked them on top of the bridge, five occupants of the vehicle came down, shot at the director and from their vehicle, they brought out a sledge hammer to force the receptacle where the money was kept open and they left with the money.

“As at that time there was no information, the police escort was not with the team and they sped off.

“The driver claimed to have trailed them to a point along conference hotel where he lost contact with them.

“The director that was shut was thereafter taken to Ijaye hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost.”

Alamutu said he had demanded for the CCTV footage from the bank to aid the police’s investigation.

“For our investigation, I have directed the area commander to get to the bank and request for the CCTV footage which will give us insight into the vehicle in question and possibility of identifying the culprits if they ever ventured to step out of the vehicle or maybe they just maintained their position in the vehicle.

“I have reached out to Lagos and everywhere in the command to block all the exits out of the state while we are trying to identify them because they said they were five and they used hood.”

