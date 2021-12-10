Report on Interest
Gunmen kill nine worshippers, injure others in Niger

By Esther Kalu

No fewer than nine worshippers have been confirmed dead leaving several others with varying degrees of injuries when gunmen attacked a Central mosque in Niger.

The heavily armed men were said to have stormed the remote Ba’are village in Mashegu district and opened fire on a mosque while worshippers were praying.

Confirming the attack on Monday, the local Police Chief, Bala Kuryas stated that the attackers killed nine Muslim worshippers inside the mosque and left some others injured.

“A joint team of police and civil defence paramilitary personnel deployed to the area while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.” he said.

However, according to a resident, Amadu Hamisu, the locals were said to have collected 16 bodies from the mosque after the attack.

A total of 16 people who were praying in the mosque were killed. We took their bodies from the mosque,” she said.

