Gunmen kill nine vigilantes in Niger Republic 

No fewer than nine members of the Anzourou armed group have been reported dead after gunmen attacked Anzourou axis of Tillabéri region of Niger Republic.

Aside from the deceased one person sustained gunshot injuries while the other was reported missing after the deadly attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen were members of the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS), a group terrorizing residents of the region.

According to residents on Tuesday, the attack which occurred yesterday has left the entire region in fear.

The residents identified the deceased as: Issifi Boureima, Hassane Saley, Saley Mass, Seydou Hassane, Soumaila Morou, Illiassou Abdou, Mother of Mouni, Abassa Moumouni and Mounkaila’s Sound

The injured victim, identified as Talhatou Seydou, is currently receiving medical care at local health facilities.

Additionally, one person, Idrissa Nouhou, remains missing and is believed to have been abducted during the attack.

The Tillabéri region has been plagued by increasing violence from extremist groups affiliated with EIGS, targeting both civilians and security forces.