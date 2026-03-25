Gunmen kill nine soldiers, policeman, in Kebbi

A gang of gunmen has killed nine soldiers and a police officer during an attack on a community in Kebbi State.

The deceased were said to have acted on a tip-off disclosing that some gunmen use a facility as hideout, and made way into the area only to be ambushed by the armed men who later fired gunshots at the officers resulting in their death.

In addition to the mishap which at Giro Masa community, two military trucks were reportedly set ablaze, further worsening the damage caused by the attack.

The incident has drawn the attention of Kebbi State authorities, the Governor, Nasir Idris, visiting the injured victims of the attack while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

During the visit, the governor described the attack as deeply unfortunate and pledged government support for those affected.

“Everybody knows that the government of Kebbi does not joke with security matters,”Idris said.

“We came here to see the situation for ourselves and we have instructed the hospital management to ensure that those receiving treatment are given the best possible care.

“For those who lost their lives, the government will do everything possible to support their families,” the governor promised, and added, “It is a painful loss and a very sad moment, but we must accept what has happened in good faith and continue to stand with those affected.”