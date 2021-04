Atleast nine Policemen including a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), and two local security guards popularly called Vigilantes, were reported to have been killed and dozens of cattle rustled away during attacks in Kebbi State.

Some of the communities attacked by the gunmen during attacks in the state include Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari, and Kurmin Hodo communities in Sakaba Local Government.

MORE DETAILS LATER