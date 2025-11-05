Gunmen kill Niger lawmaker’s orderly after attacking convoy

A group of gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorists ambushed the convoy of Jafaru Damisa, who represents Borgu and Agwara Federal Constituency in Niger State at the House of Representatives, killing a soldier and injuring several others.

It was gathered that the terrorists also vandalised about 11 vehicles during the attack along the Lumma–Babanna Road in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The ambush took place while the lawmaker was on his way to Babanna town for an official engagement, unexpectedly catching his security detail and aides off guard.

According to reports, the assailants, who were heavily armed and lying in wait on the road, opened fire between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. yesterday, causing panic among members of the entourage, including security escorts and political supporters.

A source said the injured persons have been admitted to the General Hospital, New Bussa, where they are receiving medical attention.

“The gunmen fired from multiple directions, and within seconds, the whole convoy was under siege,” a local witness told reporters. “Many of the vehicles were badly damaged before security reinforcements arrived.”

Confirming the attack, a senior security officer who requested anonymity said the swift response of the escorts prevented further casualties.

“It was a well-coordinated ambush, but the lawmaker was lucky to come out alive. Unfortunately, one of our men paid the ultimate price,” he said.

In a statement following the incident, the lawmaker, Damisa, expressed deep sorrow over the death of his orderly and thanked God for sparing his life.

“It was a horrifying experience, and I am devastated by the loss of a brave officer who stood firm in the face of danger,” he said.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, believed to be part of a network of armed groups terrorizing the Lumma–Babanna axis.

Authorities have also urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activity.