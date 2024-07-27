26.2 C
Gunmen kill Nasarawa varsity court judge in Lafia

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Tears have continued to flow inside Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) after 500-level law student, Baba Jazuli, was killed by gunmen in the state.

As gathered, the student, who was pronounced dead by medical experts, was shot by gunmen along Angwan Mada axis, Akwanga.

The deceased student, before his death, is also the Chief Judge of the law faculty court insde

A coursemate to the deceased student, Jibril Umar, who confirmed the unfortunate incident on Saturday, said that the law student was killed yesterday.

According to him, Jazuli was attacked and brutally butchered to death by armed men.

The corpse, Umar added, has been deposited at the mortuary in Akwanga for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

