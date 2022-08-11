Report on Interest
under logo

Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, others set-up seven-man team for…

The Guild

Two dispatch riders, other die during accident in Lagos

Jerome Kalu

Breaking: Kano announces total lockdown over coronavirus

The Guild
Metro

Gunmen kill motorcyclist during attack in Ekiti

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

A 35 years old commercial motorcyclist, Abejide Ojo, has shot dead by gunmen during attack along Ilemeso-Isan- Ekiti road in Ekiti.

Ojo was said to have conveyed a passenger from Isan-Ekiti to Ilemeso- Ekiti and on his way back to Isan-Ekiti, he met some gunmen who requested that he should carry them to a forest.

He was said to have declined their request which led to dragging of his motorcycle with the gunmen, which later led to his escape from the scene before he was chased and shot severally.

A witness who spoke under anonymity said that the victim managed to take the gunshot wounds to Isan Ekiti where he explained what transpired between him and the gunmen to the residents.

According to the witness, some residents confirmed to have seen him in blood strained clothes before he gave up the ghost.

On his part, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident and promised to reveal more information as soon as he gets comprehensive details.

Esther Kalu 1035 posts 0 comments

Esther Kalu is a Journalist with The Guild Press Limited.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: