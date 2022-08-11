Gunmen kill motorcyclist during attack in Ekiti

A 35 years old commercial motorcyclist, Abejide Ojo, has shot dead by gunmen during attack along Ilemeso-Isan- Ekiti road in Ekiti.

Ojo was said to have conveyed a passenger from Isan-Ekiti to Ilemeso- Ekiti and on his way back to Isan-Ekiti, he met some gunmen who requested that he should carry them to a forest.

He was said to have declined their request which led to dragging of his motorcycle with the gunmen, which later led to his escape from the scene before he was chased and shot severally.

A witness who spoke under anonymity said that the victim managed to take the gunshot wounds to Isan Ekiti where he explained what transpired between him and the gunmen to the residents.

According to the witness, some residents confirmed to have seen him in blood strained clothes before he gave up the ghost.

On his part, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident and promised to reveal more information as soon as he gets comprehensive details.

