Gunmen kill Mexican journalist during attack on media office

A Mexican independent journalist, Heber Lopez, has been confirmed dead after being killed in the southern state of Oaxaca by gunmen who attacked him at his media recording offce, Noticias Web.

The death of Lopez was said to be the latest in a string of journalist deaths that have prompted U.S. lawmakers to pressure Mexico to step up protections for journalists in the country.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Mexican police while speaking to newsmen said that Lopez, who ran NoticiasWeb, was shot and killed at his recording studio.

On his part, the attorney general for Oaxaca, whose name was not identified disclosed that two suspects have been arrested in relation with the crime, adding that thorough investigation on the death was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the director of RCP Noticias, Rodolfo Canseco, noted that Lopez, who worked in the port city of Salina Cruz, had received death threats in 2019, adding that the journalist regularly wrote about politics and corruption in local government.

Also, on their part, United States Senators, Tim Kaine and Marco Rubio urged Mexico to do more to protect journalists, criticizing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for lashing out against his critics in the media.

As gathered, Lopez death is the latest in a spate of attacks against journalists in Mexico in recent weeks. Three journalists and one media worker were killed in the month of January alone, and a former journalist was killed on Saturday evening.

According to human rights organization Article 19, around 145 journalists were killed in Mexico from 2000 to 2021, making Mexico one of the deadliest countries in the world for journalists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

