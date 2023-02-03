Gunmen kill magistrate judge in Imo

Activities at the Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have been paralyzed after gunmen stormed the premises and killed the chairman, Nnaemeka Ugboma.

Ugboma was said to be performing his duties at the court when the gunmen, who operated in motorcycles, arrived and killed him while trying to escape from the premises.

It was learnt on Friday that the attack that resulted in the magistrate’s death occurred yesterday during the court proceedings in the council.

The attack on the deceased, who hailed from Nnebukwu community in Oguta Local Government, was reported to have caused panic in Ejemekwuru community as natives and residents alike fled their homes.

An eyewitness narrated that the magistrate, who hailed from Nnebukwu community in the council, was tried to be rushed but he was met lifeless.

“He was killed in his court while sitting. His killers came with motorcycles. They came into the court, dragged him out and shot him dead and drove off.

“His corpse was there as people in court fled. The whole thing is confusing because nobody knew any reason while they killed him. He was from Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA here,” a source said.

When contacted, the Chairman of the Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ugochukwu Allinor, who confirmed the killing said that the branch would communicate with the public about its actions concerning the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

