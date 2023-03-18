Gunmen kill LP agent during Guber poll in Lagos

A Labour Party agent has been reported to have been killed by gunmen during Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Apapa axis of Lagos State.

Aside from killing the agents, the hoodlums were also said to have destroyed the voting exercise in some other polling units in Apapa axis of the state

It was gathered that some of the locations allegedly attacked by the hoodlums during the exercise were said to be strongholds of the LP where they were expected to have polled many votes.

The party’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, confirmed death of the agent’s death while responding to attacks on their members across the state.

According to Gbadebo, the unidentified agent was murdered in the Apapa neighbourhood of the state by thugs suspected of belonging to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“We are receiving reports of voter intimidation and voter suppression from all over Lagos. One of our agents was shot and killed in Apapa. And it’s concerning that INEC and the police have been implicated in this.

“The worried thing is that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police were complicit in this matter. And they are provoking Lagosians at the moment. And if tonight Lagos goes up in flames, no one should blame the Labour Party or the act. They did not do the right thing.

“Many parts of Lagos are still under intense attacks by thugs supporting the APC. I appeal to INEC and other authorities to ensure that they do the needful to ensure that the process is free and air across the state.

“It was learnt that no police officer was at some of the polling units within the council, allowing the hoodlums to have a filled day, threatening that voters that are not ready to cast their vote for the APC should stay away from the polling units”.

