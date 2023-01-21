Gunmen kill local security commander, two others in Ebonyi

No fewer than three persons including the commander of a local security outfit, Ebubeagu (the Southeast security network), in Ebonyi State

It was gathered that two of the victims were killed by the gunmen in Mkpuma Akataka Community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the Commander of Ebubeagu in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area, Charles Nwankwo, was also not spared by gunmen that attacked his ward.

A resident of Mkpuma Akataka Community, Grace Nwite, told newsmen that hoodlums, yesterday, invaded the community and shot sporadically.

Nwite noted that when the gunmen came into the community yesterday, many were unaware of their arrival until they started shooting in the air, so as to scare people away from the location where they wanted to perpetrate the act.

“They came into the community and started shooting. I heard that the hoodlums came on a motorcycle and after they completed their assignment, they left immediately’’ Nwite added.

For the security commander, The Guild gathered that he was attacked in his house a few minutes after returning home to the family.

The Ebonyi Commander, Ebubeagu, Friday Ujor, who confirmed the killings, said: “I know about the incident but I have not gotten the full details of the killings”.

Also, the Police spokesman for Ebonyi Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, also confirmed the killing, saying, “There were shootings, but there is no proof of political motivation as being peddled now. I will get back to you after some clarification on that aspect”.

