Report on Interest
under logo

FG opens rail for Eid travellers, mandates face mask

The Guild

JUST IN: Kano Gov. sacks commissioner for openly celebrating…

The Guild

Buhari administration: A demise of human rights

The Guild
MetroNews

Gunmen kill lawmaker’s uncle, kidnap newly-wed couple in Katsina

By News desk

By The Guild

Atleast one person has been reported to have been killed and a newly-wed couple abducted by gunmen that attacked Runka community in Safana Local Government, Katsina State.

The victim was identified as Sama’ila Super and that he was an uncle to the lawmaker representing Safana Constituency at the State House of Assembly.

As gathered, Super was killed after he resisted attempts by the bandits to kidnap him from the community and was said to have been buried hours after the attack in accordance with Islamic rites.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, in an interview with newsmen on Monday, stated that the community was attacked by the armed men in the early hours of Monday.

The resident decried that a similar attack was carried out on Sunday where some scores of villagers were abducted at Babban Duhu Community, noting that, many locals were wounded during the incident and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Guild 2139 posts 18 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.