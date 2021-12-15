Gunmen kill lawmaker during attack on Kaduna-Zaria highway

A lawmaker representing Giwa Constituency in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rilwanu Gadagau, has been reportedly killed by bandits terrorising the state.

Gadagau, who also doubled as the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Rural Development, was said to have been killed along the Kaduna-Zaria Highway.

As gathered, the legislator’s life was cut short on Monday night before his remains was discovered on Wednesday morning.

Confirming the development, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, wrote on his social media page, “a member of Kaduna state House of Assembly Hon Lirwan Aminu Gadagau from Giwa LG is reportedly shot and killed by Bandits on his way to Kaduna. A tragedy, a day.Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun,” Sani wrote.

Details shortly…

