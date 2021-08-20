Gunmen kill Lagos varsity graduate, injure other

A Lagos State University (LASU), graduate and Education Rights Activist, Yusuf Nurudeen popularly called Omomewa, has been reported to have been killed by gunmen in the state.

Omomewa was said to have been shot alongside a staff of the institution identified as Majek, while the activist died after the attack, Majek sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

As gathered, the gunmen attacked the deceased and Majek around 10pm at the LASU U-turn end of the LASU-Iba expressway and Omomewa’s corpse was taken away after he was confirmed dead.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

