Gunmen kill Lagos park boss in Mile 12

Commercial activities round Mile 12 axis of Lagos State were reported to have been halted for several minutes after gunmen killed a member of the Parks and garages, Sulaimon Onaolapo popularly called Arikuyeri.
It was gathered that Arikuyeri was the chairman of the motor Park under the Mile 12 bridge, a position he was before the State Government banned National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and handed over the affairs of commercial vehicles operators to a 25-man committee.
As learnt, aside been a member of the transportation body, the deceased was also member of a dominant cult group that operating around Ketu and Mile 12 axis of the state.
He was killed on Sunday in what was said to be a reprisal attack by members of the rival cult group that was said to be interested in taking over the seat.
MORE DETAILS SOON
