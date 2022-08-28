Report on Interest
under logo

Nasarawa’s crying needs

The Guild

Court disqualifies Victor Giadom as APC acting chairman

The Guild

Osun Muslim, Christian communities get 6,200 rice bags from…

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

Gunmen kill Lagos park boss in Mile 12

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
Commercial activities round Mile 12 axis of Lagos State were reported to have been halted for several minutes after gunmen killed a member of the Parks and garages, Sulaimon Onaolapo popularly called Arikuyeri.
It was gathered that Arikuyeri was the chairman of the motor Park under the Mile 12 bridge, a position he was before the State Government banned National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and handed over the affairs of commercial vehicles operators to a 25-man committee.
As learnt, aside been a member of the transportation body, the deceased was also member of a dominant cult group that operating around Ketu and Mile 12 axis of the state.
He was killed on Sunday in what was said to be a reprisal attack by members of the rival cult group that was said to be interested in taking over the seat.
MORE DETAILS SOON
The Guild 7262 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: