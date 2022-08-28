Gunmen kill Lagos park boss in Mile 12

Commercial activities round Mile 12 axis of Lagos State were reported to have been halted for several minutes after gunmen killed a member of the Parks and garages, Sulaimon Onaolapo popularly called Arikuyeri.

It was gathered that Arikuyeri was the chairman of the motor Park under the Mile 12 bridge, a position he was before the State Government banned National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and handed over the affairs of commercial vehicles operators to a 25-man committee.

As learnt, aside been a member of the transportation body, the deceased was also member of a dominant cult group that operating around Ketu and Mile 12 axis of the state.

He was killed on Sunday in what was said to be a reprisal attack by members of the rival cult group that was said to be interested in taking over the seat. He was killed on Sunday in what was said to be a reprisal attack by members of the rival cult group that was said to be interested in taking over the seat.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

