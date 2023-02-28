Gunmen kill Lagos APC young female member during 2023 poll

A young female member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) identified as Halimah has been reported killed by gunmen during the 2023 presidential election in Agege Local Government, Lagos State.

As gathered, the deceased was said to have been shot by gunmen while she and other electorates were waiting for the completion o the electoral exercise when she was said to have been shot by gunmen that stormed the axis.

Halimah, it was learnt, was shot around Otubu axis of Agege where she cast her vote and engage in business transactions, to assist other electorates to ease the stress of waiting for the completion of the exercise in the council.

On Tuesday, our correspondent gathered that the deceased, who was a single mother, was shot by the gunmen at about 9pm on the day of the election, February 25th, in Agege.

A relative of the deceased identified as Oluwadarasimi narrated that Halimah had let the collation centre, in order to attend matters of importance before she received a call that her attention was needed at the location.

Oluwadarasimi stated that Halimah left home immediately and on arrival at the collation centre, she was shot in the leg while alighting from a commercial tricycle popularly called Keke Napep, she board to ease her movement to the location.

“The gunshot forced many residents to leave the scene in order to avoid being hit by a stray bullet while she fell on the ground. After they had left, she was rushed to the hospital and she later died”.

