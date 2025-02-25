Gunmen kill Kaduna traditional ruler hours after abduction

The Village Head of Dutsan Gaya in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Maitala Makama, has been found dead after being allegedly kidnapped by a group of gunmen popularly called Yan Sakai.

Makama’s lifeless body was discovered around Sabon Garin Rimau axis of the same local government area.

A police source told newsmen on Tuesday that the Yan Sakai allegedly stormed Dutsan Gaya in the early hours of the day and whisked the traditional ruler away.

“Hours later, his body was found with suspected gunshot wounds,” the source added.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kasuwan Magani, it was learnt, led a team of police officers and vigilantes to the scene, where the deceased was taken to a village hospital and confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

Sources said that the police have since convened an emergency meeting with community and youth leaders from Dutsan Gaya and neighboring villages to appeal for calm.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing and to apprehend those responsible,” a senior security officer, who requested anonymity, said.

The corpse has been deposited at Gomna Anwan General Hospital, Kakuri, pending a post-mortem examination.