Gunmen kill immigration officer, set ablaze body in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have brutally murdered a Superintendent of Immigration, identified simply as Suleiman, and set his body ablaze during a coordinated attack.

Suleiman met his untimely death after the attackers, heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) patrol outpost in large numbers and unleashed violence on personnel and property in the area.

It was gathered that the terrorists destroyed several vehicles, motorcycles, and personal belongings owned by officers stationed at the post.

A senior Immigration official who confirmed the incident to our correspondents on Tuesday said the slain officer was stationed at the Luma Patrol Post along the Babanna–Wawa highway in Niger State when the militants struck.

In addition to the destruction at the immigration post, the official further disclosed that the assailants also attacked a nearby mobile police checkpoint, heightening fear and insecurity among local residents.

“The outpost is called Luma Immigration Service Patrol Outpost and is located on Babanna-Wawa road,” the senior immigration officer disclosed.

“When the terrorists carried out the attack, Officer Suleiman was killed, and his body was set ablaze by the gunmen. Another personnel, Ahmed, has not been seen, and there is no information about him yet.”

“The attacks were carried out at the Nigeria Immigration Outpost, Luma-Sanke, and the Mopol Checkpoint at Luma-Ba’are, Borgu, Niger State,” another source lamented. “This is becoming unbearable. Terrorists are having a field day in the area.”