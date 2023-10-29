Gunmen kill housewife, kidnap POS operator in Kwara

Residents of Ifelodun Local Government in Kwara State were currently under fears after gunmen invaded Ora, an agrarian community, killed a woman and abducted a female Point Of Sale (POS) operator during the attack.

The attack came barely a month after a housewife and three of her children were abducted by gunmen in Ajilete community, Agunjin district in the same Ifelodun local government area of Kwara.

On Sunday, it was learnt that the abductors, who reportedly stormed the town at about 8pm yesterday, shot sporadically before whisking away their victims.

A senior community leader who does not want his name in print, told our correspondent that “those abducted are two female Point of Sales (POS) operators. They also killed another woman and attacked the husband of one of the POS operators who was trying to rescue her with a cutlass and inflicted several deep cuts on him. He is now battling for life in the hospital.”

Speaking on the incident, the TIC chairman of Ifelodun, Jide Asonibare, said they had mobilised “over one hundred vigilantes, local hunters, police and soldiers who are now combing the forest for their possible rescue.

According to him, “The husband of one of the victims who was attacked is in a critical condition at the hospital. But we’re yet to hear from our men in the forest”.

Spokesman of the Kwara State Police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Sunday.

According to him, “The command in conjunction with other security agencies including the vigilantes and hunters are in hot search to rescue the victims.

Okasanmi added that “We are also looking forward to arresting the abductors”..

