Gunmen kill herder, four cattle in Taraba

As bandits continue to gain ground in some parts of the northern regions, a group of unidentified gunmen reportedly stormed a community in Taraba State, killing a Fulani herder, Abdullahi Yusufa.

Yusufa met his untimely death after the suspected bandits opened fire on him while he was tending to his livestock, leaving him with fatal gunshot wounds and deep machete cuts.

Aside from killing the herder, the gunmen also shot four of Yusufa’s cattle, causing their immediate death.

The attack occurred yesterday in the Mounga Dosso area of Karim Lamido Local Government Area, Taraba State, without any resistance from security personnel.

According to a relative, Ardo Gambo, who reported the incident to security agencies, Yusufa was shot in the ribs and hand and suffered machete injuries to the head.

Gambo explained that his brother was found lying unconscious by policemen after they were deployed to the scene following his report.

He further disclosed that Yusufa was pronounced dead upon arrival at a medical facility where he was rushed for treatment.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched a manhunt to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.