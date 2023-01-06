Gunmen kill groom two days before wedding in Anambra

Tragedy has been reported to have occurred in Anambra State after gunmen killed a groom, Izuchukwu Igweka, barely two days before his wedding in the state.
As gathered, the gunmen attacked the groom in Ukpor town, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state while fine-tuning arrangements for his traditional wedding with his fiancee, Chinenye Chukwuchekwa.
On Friday, The Guild gathered that the wedding ceremony between the couple-to-be was scheduled for Saturday, January 7, in Ezekwuabo-Otolo axis of Nnewi South council area.
Igweka was said to have been attacked alongside his friend, Obi Chibuike, at around 10 pm on Wednesday after their return to the state.
Narrating the incident, Obi described the incident as unexpected considering that the deceased never had altercations with anyone in the community.
In a tribute to the deceased released on his social media handle, he lamented that the citizens and country which the deceased had often promised many would be better soon have failed him days before his ceremony.
