Gunmen kill four oil workers, injure others in Imo

At least four oil workers were reported to have been killed and scores others injured when gunmen ambushed them in Assa community in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

As gathered, the deceased oil workers and their colleagues were on transit to their oil plant in the Assa community when the hoodlums attacked their vehicle and shot at them for several minutes.

It was learnt that the oil plant in the community was under construction by an oil company, as part of the effort to boost the commerce and economy of the state.

Reacting to the tragedy, the national president of Congress of Ohaji Youths, Emmanuel Ugorji, narrated that appealed to the Federal Government to beef up security in the area, the youth leader said that gunmen were terrorising the area in recent times.

The enraged youth leader said, “The first attack by this group was attacked on Oil Serve company and second was the kidnapping of the Cluster Development Board Chairman, Godswill Uzomba, whose whereabouts remained unknown since three months now and followed by burning of ZEROC equipment at Watersmith industrial park by a known criminal gang.”

Speaking on the attack, the spokesman for Imo Police Command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the death of four workers of Lee Engineering Company after gunmen attacked them on Monday.

