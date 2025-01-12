Gunmen kill four Airtel staff in Kebbi

No fewer than four staff of mobile Communications giant, Airtel Communications Nigeria, have been reported killed and many others injured by suspected Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi State.

The tragedy occurred when the gunmen raided a site where the telecom staff were erecting a mast in Gumki village, Arewa Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased staff of Airtel were installing a surveillance mask for the Nigeria Immigration Service when the gunmen stormed the site.

It was learnt that the attack in the community along the border between Nigeria and its neighbours, Niger Republic.

Commissioner of Police for Kebbi Command, Bello Sani, along with the State Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Lawali, swiftly mobilised to the scene, and evacuated the corpses to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi.

CP Sani equally reviewed the security architecture of the area, by deploying additional tactical teams and charged them to decisively deal with suspected Lakurawa bandits operating in the area

