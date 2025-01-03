Gunmen kill former works controller in Kwara

A former Controller of Works at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, AbdulRazaq Ajani, has killed by gunmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during new year celebration.

Ajani, who resides around Table area of the state capital, was said to have been murdered by four young men who trailed him to his residence before launching the attack on the retired controller

The incident reportedly occurred at about 3 pm, a few minutes after Ajani and his family returned from Offa, their home town, where they had gone to celebrate the New Year.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the attack occurred minutes after the deceased and his family returned home from Offa where they had gone for a 2025 crossover event in the state.

An eyewitness narrated: “A review of CCTV camera recordings showed two of them standing beside the gate of Mr Ajani’s residence, one of them sipping water from a plastic bottle, while the two others strolled into the compound.

“On noticing the young men from one of the two sitting rooms on the ground floor of the one-storey duplex building, the retired federal officer reportedly rose to meet them at the main door.

“They appeared to be engaging him in a discussion until he was suddenly lying face down on the ground.”

Another resident added: “The late Engineer was attacked and hacked to death in the presence of his wife and children immediately on arrival from Offa where he went for the Christmas and New Year break. If you get to his house, there are blood stains on the walls and his brain is also scattered on the floor.

“Many people have besieged the residence of the man sympathising with the wife and the children while a team of policemen have visited the scene for investigation.”

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident on yesterday, stated that investigation has commenced to unravel the perpetrators.

“Yes, the incident happened. I can confirm to you that there was a report that a retired Controller of Works was killed in Tanke area on Wednesday. Police have waded into the incident and have commenced investigation on it,” she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi, who added that no suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, however, said that an investigation has commenced on the dastardly incident.