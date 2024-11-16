Gunmen kill former lawmaker in Ogun

A former councillor in the Abeokuta North Local Government of Ogun State, Mutiu Akinbami, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after being shot by gunmen.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the former lawmaker popularly called Egor, was shot in the head while riding on a motorcycle to his house.

On Saturday, they added that deceased was attacked at the Brewery area of Abeokuta at about 6:00 p.m yesterday.

Spokesperson for the Ogun state Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the development to newsmen, disclosed that the former lawmaker was pronounced dead by medical experts at Ijaiye General Hospital in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She said, “The Divisional Police Office of Lafenwa received a report at about 6:40 p.m. that Mutiu Akinbami, a man from Olomore Housing Estate, was shot near the Brewery.

“According to the information, the deceased was riding home on a motorcycle when he was shot from behind by one of the masked occupants of an unregistered white tinted glass Hilux.

“The divisional police officer quickly mobilised patrol teams to the location and transported the victim to Ijaiye General Hospital, Abeokuta where a doctor confirmed him dead.’’

Odutola said that the deceased was a former employee of the Federal College of Education, Osiele in Abeokuta, and had been listed as a wanted person.

She stated, “Arrests have been made and further details will be provided as investigation continues.’’