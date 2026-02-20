Gunmen kill five Fulani youths in Plateau

Five Fulani persons have been killed following an attack by a gang of gunmen in a Plateau community.

The casualties which included three identified persons: Tahiru Muhammad, Jibrin Salisu and Abdulmumin Isyak were said to be returning from a nearby settlement back to their homes when the killers attacked and killed them, one of them deca decapitated, while others sustained fatal gunshot wounds causing grief in the area.

A resident at the Barkin Ladies Local Government where the mishap happened yesterday, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that the victims were returning from Dorowan Babuje at about 7:00 p.m.

“These young men were simply on their way back home when they were attacked. People are living in fear because this keeps happening,” the respondent said.

“We have been told that forces are tracking those responsible, but we have heard such assurances before. What we need now is visible action and justice,” another respondent uttered.

Meanwhile, police operatives who visited the scene reportedly recovered expended 7.62mm Special cartridges, suggesting the attackers used high-calibre firearms.

A motorcycle believed to belong to the victims was also found abandoned, reinforcing accounts that the youths were moving together at the time of the ambush.