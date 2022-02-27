Gunmen kill eight villagers during midnight attacks in Niger

No fewer than eight villagers including two members of the Niger State vigilante, have been reported killed and dozens of others sustaining varying degrees of injures during attacks by gunmen in Lavun and Wushishi Local Government Areas in the state.

Some of the communities that came under the attack of the gunmen, who also abducted villagers, include Egbako, Ndaruka, Ebbo, Ndagbegi, Tshogi, Gogata, and Ndakogitu.

Some residents claimed that the gunmen killed one person each at Ebbo, Tsonfadagabi, Tsogi, and Kanko communities when they tried to prevent the attackers from operating within their communities.

As gathered, the attackers stormed the communities in Lavun Local Government Area when many had retired to their varu=ious houses to relax after the day’s activities.

It was learnt that the attack lasted for several minutes without none of the law enforcement agency’s intervention to protect citizens from the invaders.

At Gbacitagi village, the bandits were reported to have invaded the home of a newly-wed couple and kidnapped the bride, one other girl, carted away money and other valuable items, and destroyed vehicles.

On their way out of the communities and heading towards Akare community in Wushishi Local Government Area with some of the rustled cattle, the gunmen got stuck when they discovered that the only bridge linking the community with Akare had collapsed.

According to another source, they were unable to successfully cross the river with the cattle, so they had to abandon them by the river and decided to retreat to Sheshi community to find another possible route out of the community.

The gunmen were, however, confronted by the locals, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire between them and the local vigilantes, and during the process, six people were said to have been killed including two vigilantes, during the gun battle.

Confirming the attacks, the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, denied the figure and stressed that only three persons were killed by gunmen in Ebbo and Ndagbegi villages of Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

Kuryas, during an interview with newsmen in Minna, the state capital on Sunday, said that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 5 am when the gunmen attacked the village.

According to him, a detachment of police tactical squad and the military have been deployed to the area and have launched a manhunt with a view to tracking down the criminals.

“We appeal to residents to assist security personnel deployed with reliable information that could aid in apprehending the miscreants in their midst,” the commissioner of police said.

