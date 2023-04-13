Gunmen kill eight villagers during attacks in Kaduna

At least eight people were reported to have been killed and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries when bandits stormed Atak’Njei community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attacks came weeks after a similar incident occurred with 10 villagers dead in Langson community in the same local government area.

It was learnt that Atak’Njei is the community where the Palace of the Paramount ruler of Agwatyap Chiefdom is located.

The President of Atyap Community Development Association, Sam Timbuwak, told newsmen on Thursday that the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby bush and started shooting sporadically at people’s houses.

Timbuwak added that the invasion occurred at about 9pm yesterday and that they the bandits attacked five houses during which they killed eight people.

Aside from the deceased, the president added that no fewer than four others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack that lasted several minutes.

The Atyap President, who disclosed that the scene of the attack is located very close to a military checkpoint, however, lamented over the late arrival of soldiers to the community after the attackers had committed their heinous crimes and left.

He tasked security agencies to be alive with their responsibilities and fish out those behind the series of attacks in Atyapland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

