Gunmen kill eight traders during attacks on Abia cattle market

Atlest eight herders were reported to have been killed and dozens of others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when gunmen invaded a cattle market in Omumauzor, a community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

As gathered, the gunmen stormed the market when some of the traders were resting after the day’s business and unleashed terror on the cattle dealers.

The attack which happened in the early hours on Wednesday forced residents to take cover in the nearby bushes when gunshots rented the air without any law enforcement agency available to repel the armed men.

Confirming the casualties figure, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo, said security agents have been deployed to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the community.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Chikamnayo stated that the state government has sent a delegation led by the Chief of Staff to Governor, A. Agbazuere, to commiserate with families of the victims.

“On Tuesday, 15th February 2022 at about 11:35pm, some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums allegedly invaded traders at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of our dear state,” the statement read.

“Government responded swiftly by mobilising the various security agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assailants.

“This was followed this morning by a high-powered team made up of the Chief of Staff, Prof A.C.B. Agbazuere; Hon Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu; Honorable Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee; Executive Chairman of Ukwa West LGA, Chief Okey Kanu, in the company of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of about eight innocent citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with its wicked perpetrators.

“We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention.”

According to the commissioner, the state government is taking steps to compensate the traders whose properties were destroyed in the market.

“While waiting for the outcome of ongoing investigations by our diligent security forces, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, together with all Abians pray for God to grant the families of the victims the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

