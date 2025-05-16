Gunmen kill eight Plateau villagers, loot farm produce

No fewer than eight residents have been killed and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a group of gunmen attacked the Wereng Camp community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Aside from killing the villagers, who reside in the community predominantly occupied by farmers, the fully armed men also looted harvested farm produce before fleeing the farming settlement.

As gathered, the insurgents attacked the village at midnight, shooting indiscriminately and setting several homes ablaze, instilling fear in residents of the village, who were said to have fled for their lives.

According to eyewitnesses, most victims of the tragic incident were elderly persons and children, while the wounded individuals have been hospitalised and are receiving medical treatment.

This assault, the source said, comes just days after a similar ambush in Dachidom village, also in Riyom LGA, where four people lost their lives, further intensifying fears among local communities.

Confirming the incident, the lawmaker representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Dachung Dadon, condemned the repeated attacks and urged security forces and government authorities to act swiftly to prevent further bloodshed.

In response to the rising insecurity, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has enforced new restrictions, including a ban on motorcycle movements between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., and the prohibition of night grazing.

These measures, according to the government, are aimed at curbing criminal activities and improving security across the state.

The Wereng Camp massacre highlights the ongoing security crisis in Plateau’s rural regions, as authorities continue investigations and vow to bring the perpetrators to justice.