Gunmen kill eight miners, injure others during attacks in Plateau

No fewer than eight miners were confirmed to have been killed and dozens of others injured after gunmen stormed a mining site in Jos South local government, leaving residents to mourn the miners’ death with an air of apprehension cutting across the Plateau state.

The miners, five women, Talatu Sunday, Jumai Useini, Nvou Dung, Dung Monday, and Shabang while the other three were males, identified as Davou Pwol, who was beheaded, Gyang Nyam, and Gabriel Nuhu, meanwhile, those injured were reported to be receiving treatment at various hospitals and clinics within the council.

As gathered, the gunmen attacked the miners when they were preparing to close for the day, killed eight, and injured several others during the attack that lasted for several minutes in the council.

An eyewitness stated that the gunmen invaded the mining site of Cabitex Company behind Government Science School Kuru in Jos South local government at about 7:25 pm yesterday and opened fire at the miners at random, killing eight of them on the spot while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Confirming the attack, the State Governor, Simon Lalong, who expressed sadness over the act, described it as another desperate attempt by criminals to destabilise the State and create fear among the people.

Lalong said the Government will not condone such attacks on innocent citizens, and directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act which is capable of disrupting the substantial peace prevailing in the State.

While commiserating with the families of those who were killed and those who sustained injuries, the governor reiterated his charge to security agencies to resolve such attacks as excuses of “unknown gunmen” will no longer be tolerated.

Lalong also advised the citizens to assist law enforcement agencies with useful intelligence, leveraging on structures such as the Traditional Institutions, Community Police Constabulary, vigilante groups, and other associations.