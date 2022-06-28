Gunmen kill eight guests during naming ceremony attacks in Burkina Faso

No fewer than eight guests have been reportedly killed by gunmen who stormed into a naming ceremony in Sandiaba village, central-east province Koulpelogo of Burkina Faso.

The gunmen were said to have stormed into the ceremony and started firing into the crowd which resulted in the death of the eight persons.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the state media said that the gunmen had stormed unexpectedly.

“the aggressors stormed into a naming ceremony in a family, fired into the crowd, killing the eight people.” it said.

According to the media, the security situation still remains of great concern in the province of Koulpelogo as well as many other areas in Burkina Faso, despite actions by security and armed forces.

