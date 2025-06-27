Gunmen kill Edo transport union leader amid leadership crisis

An Edo State revenue collector, popularly called Meme’ or Emmanuel, has been reported shot dead by suspected cultists in Benin, the state capital.

The victim, a member of Professional Drivers on Wheels, was killed in what residents claimed was suspected to be a retaliatory cult-related violence.

Eyewitnesses narrated on Friday that Emmanuel was killed on Akugbe Street, off 2nd West junction by Oliha market in Oredo Local Government by gunmen yesterday.

According to the residents, some gunmen in two vehicles trailed the deceased revenue collector from the 2nd West junction into a nearby house, where he was killed.

They added that the gunmen fled the community to avoid having any confrontation with the policemen contacted while Emmanuel was trying to escape after realizing that the assailants were after him.

The victim’s body was later evacuated in a commercial bus to a mortuary after a police team arrived at the scene and approved his removal from the house.

A resident in the area, Odion Osakue, who witnessed the attack, described the incident as surprising and saddening.

When contacted, the police spokesman for Edo command, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, however, said that more details on the incident would be made available later.