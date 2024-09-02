Gunmen kill Edo Assembly Speaker’s aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has been killed by gunmen in Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

Agbebaku’s aide, Samson Omoarebokhae, was said to have been killed minutes after leaving Ozalla community in Owan West Local Government for Uhumora axis of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media, Ivy Adodo-Ebojele, who disclosed this on Monday in Benin, the Edo state capital, stated that Omoarebokhae was killed on August 31st.

Adodo-Ebojele said the Speaker had sent a condolence message to the family of the slain aide, adding that when the Speaker got wind of the incident, he immediately dispatched a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Adodo-Ebojele noted that the Chief of Staff to the Edo Speaker, Odion Iruobe, led the delegation and described his death as a great loss to the Assembly, the PDP, and the people of Owan West Local Government.

She said the chief of staff urged the bereaved family to draw strength from God’s promises of not leaving those mourning comfortless.

According to her, the deceased was one of the trusted aides to the Edo Assembly Speaker.

She said the speaker had assured the family that he would do everything within his power to ensure the killers were arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Though it is a painful situation, we pray to God in His infinite power to give the family a reason to smile again. We pray to God to repose the soul of the deceased and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” she said

Responding on behalf of the family, Elijah Omoarebokhai, a brother to the deceased, expressed the family’s appreciation to the speaker for sending the delegation to share with them in their period of grief.