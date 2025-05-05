Gunmen kill driver, abduct passengers in Benue

A group of armed men hijacked a commercial vehicle along the Otukpo-Adoka Road in Benue State, killing the driver and abducting all passengers on board.

The gunmen reportedly struck late at night, opening fire on the bus traveling from Abuja to Otukpo.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers began shooting as soon as they spotted the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and veer off the road into nearby bushes after being hit by a bullet.

The source said the assailants kidnapped all the passengers and abandoned the vehicle, along with the deceased driver, at the scene.

He added that the body of the slain driver, a native of Adoka, was later recovered and taken to his hometown for burial rites.

Meanwhile, military personnel have been deployed to the area and are currently conducting a manhunt to track down the perpetrators and rescue the abducted victims.

The attack has renewed concerns over the safety of commuters along major roads in Benue, a state that has seen repeated violence in recent years.