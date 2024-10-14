Gunmen kill Delta DPO, others during kidnappers’ manhunt

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Agbarho Station and several other law enforcement officers have been reported killed by gunmen during clashes in Delta State.

Aside from that, the DPO for Orerokpe in Delta State, CSP Paul, has been on admission at a hospital in the state after sustaining gunshot wounds during the clash against the gunmen.

Of the two DPOs, it was learnt that the deceased was recently redeployed to his new duty posts while the other had been engaging the gunmen before the manhunt.

As gathered, the clash occurred when both DPOs, leading policemen attached to their stations, embarked on a joint manhunt for the gunmen who have been terrorizing the state for many months.

Efforts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, on Monday for a comment were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, a human rights activists, Israel Joe, narrated that the clash started after the policemen sighted the gunmen at their hideout in Ughelli axis of the state.

He wrote: “A devastating blow to the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The new DPO of Agbarho, who resumed just two days ago, along with the DPO of Orerokpe, CSP Paul, and their team, were ambushed at about 1:00 am while on a kidnap rescue operation near Agbarho Rail Station.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, resulting in the deaths of the new DPO and several officers. The Orerokpe DPO was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently fighting for his life.

“I am deeply pained by this news. Just yesterday, I had a conversation with the DPO about the conduct of his officers, and he swiftly addressed the issue, cautioning his men against any misconduct under his watch. This loss is heartbreaking, as I can personally attest to the integrity of these officers.

“I extend my condolences to the Nigeria Police Force, the Delta State Command, and the families and friends of the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. None of these criminals should be spared.”