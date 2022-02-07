Gunmen kill cook, kidnap priest in Kaduna

A group of gunmen, who attacked Ikulu Fari, has Killed a cook who is yet to be identified and kidnapped a priest, Joseph Shekari at a Catholic parish in Chawai, at Kauru Local Government axis of Kaduna State.

The terrorists were said to have kidnapped the parish priest and killed the yet-to-be-identified cook working in the parish house after the priest returned from a thanksgiving service while the cook was killed when the marauders stormed the place at 11:30pm on Sunday.

Confirming the attack on Monday through a statement, the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, said that the abduction of one of its priests, Joseph Shekari of St Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish was true, adding that he was kidnapped at his residence in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chancellor of the Diocese, Emmanuel Okolo, also said that Shekari was kidnapped at about 11.30 p.m. on Sunday from his residence.

Okolo solicited for prayers, assuring that the Church would do everything legally possible to secure the priest quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His priest and all others kidnapped,’’ he said.

He further cautioned members and residents of the area against taking the laws into their hands following the abduction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

